Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero film once lockdown ends

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying quality time with sister Isabell during home quarantine in Mumbai. Once the lockdown is lifted, the actress will bounce back to work and begin shooting for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero film. The director confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror and revealed that his female-centric film will go on floors after the lockdown.

Zafar revealed that he has locked the script he will go on a recce for Katrina's film post the lockdown is lifted. He said, "My next is a superhero film with Katrina (Kaif). Recently, I locked that script and it will go on the floors once the lockdown ends. I have completed the first draft of another film as well, and hopefully that script will be ready soon." He added, "There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There is a lot happening."

On the other hand, Ali Abbas Zafar is in Dehradun with his family during the lockdown. He said, "I was lucky to get out of Mumbai early. I left Dehradun in 1999 to go to Delhi University and since then, I have never spent so much time at a stretch with my mom and dad here. It is a blessing in disguise."

Meanwhile, Katrina recently decided to provide food and sanitary needs to the daily wage earners in Bhandara district of Maharashtra. The actor, through her brand Kay Beauty, partnered with De'Haat Foundation in their work to aid these workers hit by the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an Instagram Story, Katrina wrote that it has been a "tough month for all of us" but it's amazing to see the efforts people are making across to overcome this pandemic. "As we all know, there are those who are suffering greatly during this time and there are some that have suffered more than others. That is why it is very important for us at Kay Beauty to step in and show our support with another #Kare Initiative.

