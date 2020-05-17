Katrina Kaif practices for Dhoom 3 song in this throwback video, watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KATRINAXNET Katrina Kaif practices for Dhoom 3 song in rare throwback video, watch

Katrina Kaif as the female lead in the Yash Raj Films production Dhoom:3 opposite Aamir Khan stole hearts everywhere. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the action thriller also starred Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra in the lead roles. The movie is a fusion of high-end stunts and action sequences and, it is thoroughly remembered for its amazing dance numbers. Now , a video of Katrina Kaif practicing for Dhoom 3 song has hit the internet, and fans are in awe of her dance moves. Dressed in a pink tank top and black trousers, the Bharat actress dances with all the swag.

The video has been shared by one of Katrina Kaif fan pages on Instagram. Watch it here:

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha PataniMeanwhile, the release of Katrina Kaif's forthcoming film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameos, has also been shifted. The film was earlier slated to open in theatres on March 27. However, the new release date has not been announced yet.

