Katrina Kaif is the best sister-in-law; Sunny Kaushal reveals 'sweetest thing ever' done by her

Katrina Kaif and Sunny Kaushal are one of the cutest Bhabhi-Devar jodis of Bollywood. It's quite evident that Sunny shares a close bond with Katrina. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the dashing actor shared some close and sweet moments done by his sister-in-law. Sunny revealed how Katrina once surprised him on his birthday. He called it the ‘sweetest thing’ Katrina ever done for him.

When RJ Siddharth Kannan asked what is the sweetest thing he is talking about, Sunny recalled his birthday two years ago and shared how she surprised him with a cake. He called it ‘sweet’ and said, “I love sneakers so on my birthday two years ago, she got a really big sneaker-shaped cake, my favourite sneakers. I wasn’t expecting that but that was sweet.”

Talking about his bond with Katrina, Sunny also revealed that they have become “really good friends.” He added during the conversation, "Sometimes when we are all sitting together, Katrina and me are just engaged in conversation with each other and other family members just keep waiting for our conversation to end so they too can talk. But we love talking, and we have a lot of topics that are so similar between us that we love talking about them.”

On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. It's the sequel to Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba, which also starred Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Helmed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, Haseen Dillruba premiered on Netflix in July 2021. He is currently enjoying the success of his latest outing, 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'. It features him with Yami Gautam. Directed by Ajay Singh, the film revolves around a couple who plan a heist on a plane but it takes a different turn when some people hijack the plane. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Katrina Kaif dated Vicky Kaushal in secret for quite some time before taking the plunge. They got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan amid tight security. Their royal wedding was only attended by family members and close friends.

