DYK Shahid Kapoor is 'Baba Sasha' to brother Ishaan Khatter? Latter reveals why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAANKHATTER DYK Shahid Kapoor is 'Baba Sasha' to brother Ishaan?

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are one of the most adored sibling duos of Tinsel town. They share a really close bond with each other. The brother duo never fails to give major sibling goals. In a recent interview, Ishaan Khatter opened up about his bond with Shahid Kapoor and revealed that he is like a parent figure to him.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the Dhadak actor said that Shahid has kept him grounded. "He is the person who grounds me. He is a very rooted, grounded person. And he is very deep. It's a very big part of who he is."

Ishaan added, "I call him 'Baba Sasha', but it's who he is and he is that one person in my life who is like a consistent male figure who has always kept me in check. I think he has felt very parental towards me also because he changed my diapers. He was nearly 15 years old when I was born and he didn't have an elder sibling. So he was that sibling for me. He is very much the quintessential elder brother in many ways. But he is also young at heart so we have a very unique relationship."

The actor further spoke about their adventurous bike trips together and said, "We've done it twice so far and it has probably been one of the most thrilling adventures that we have had together. Because it’s so nice to travel on the road. You end up seeing places otherwise you never would."

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. The pair separated in 1984. After that, Neelima tied the knot with Rajesh Khattar in 1990 and the two welcomed their son Ishaan Khatter, in 1995. The pair parted ways in 2001.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at paps for not asking questions on 'Bollywood mafia' | Watch video

Also read: Is Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi the REASON for actor not attending RRR co-star Ram Charan's birthday?

Latest Entertainment News