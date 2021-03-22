Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the news with his fans and followers on Monday. He urged his fans to pray for his recovery. The actor wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo".

Many fans poured their good wishes for the actor's well-being in the comments section. One of the fans wrote, "Take care and get well soon." The other wrote, "Get well soon. You're gonna be fine super soon! Take care and rest please!".

Kartik Aaryan recently walked for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion week. Kartik was also shooting for his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with actress Kiara Advani and Tabu. Last week, the actor shared a picture of himself with Kiara, Tabu and director Anees Bazmee from the sets. He added a witty caption and almost candidly mocked the Haider actress on her return, he said, "Welcome back #tabu ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @advani_kiara @BazmeeAnees @MuradKhetani".

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will also be seen in the film Dhamaka which will release on OTT. The actor plays the role of a news anchor in the film, who is covering the story of a mysterious bomb blast. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.