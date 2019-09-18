Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trends because fans don't want the film

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is trending on Twitter since Wednesday morning but for the wrong reasons. Netizens feel Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who have been cast in the sequel, will not be able to do justice to the magic created by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the original film, released 12 years ago. In fact, most said they don’t want a sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy to happen.

"Dont ruin this mastermind movie please... Let it be left untouch... Only @akshaykumar can play these role....#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #protest #Petition #tocast #AkshayKumar", tweeted an Akshay Kumar fan.

Another Akki fan posted: "No @akshaykumar No Movie!!! Koi Bhi ho lead mai..@BazmeeAnees #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

Another tweet read: "Some things are best untouched. Please please please dont ruin Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Off late, barring Ayushmann Khurana, no Bollywood actor has given movies worth wasting time and money. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

Off late, barring Ayushmann Khurana, no bollywood actor has given movies worth wasting time and money. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 — Aryaman gupta (@aryaman04) September 18, 2019

"Don't ruin the magic of first part no one can match akki's level #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #AkshayKumar," said another user.

Still another user wrote: "Don't wanna sound like a party pooper but... why don't we just leave the first part alone like there's literally no reason for #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pls oof don't ruin the movie for me thanks no thanks."

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Gayi picture paani mein... Wrongggesstt decision ever made @Advani_Kiara for lead opposite role...still I wish the movie performs well.@TheAaryanKartik all on your shoulders bro... Goti Goti Goti @akshaykumar @megha_star_ Whats your point ? — ₹$.. R A H U L S O N I ..₹$ (@rahul_alphaa) September 18, 2019

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Gayi picture paani mein... Wrongggesstt decision ever made @Advani_Kiara for lead opposite role...still I wish the movie performs well. @TheAaryanKartik all on your shoulders bro... Goti Goti Goti @akshaykumar." said one user.

The horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is expected to go on floors in October. The Anees Bazmee directorial is slated to hit the screens next year.

Don't ruin the magic of first part no one can match akki's level#BhoolBhulaiyaa2#AkshayKumar — Akshay Solanki (@akshaysolankihr) September 18, 2019

Clearly, however, some people don't want the sequel to happen.

(With IANS inputs)