Kiara Advani gets trolled for wearing yellow dress, Netizens compare her with masala maggi

Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
Actress Kiara Advani who was last seen in Kabir Singh shared a picture wearing a bright yellow dress after which got trolled and Netizens started comparing her with masala maggi.

New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2019 15:33 IST
Actress Kiara Advani who was last seen in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh was recently seen flaunting a bright yellow dress. She posted a photo on her social media handle where she is seen flaunting an off-shoulder yellow feathery long dress. Fans did not miss the opportunity to troll her for her outfit and immediately started comparing her dress to Maggi noodles. 

A user on Instagram commented "Masala maggi," while another one said, "When you love maggi too much." A comment on her picture read,  "Maggi never looked so good before." Another user wrote: "When you are bored of having maggi, make a gown of it. Best way to stop food wastage." Have a look at her picture here:

🌼

🌻💦 @travelandleisureindia @makeupbylekha @aasifahmedofficial @aasthasharma @jubindesai @ashviniyardi @aindrilamitra @sanchitatrivedi

On the professional front, Kabir Singh in which Kiara was paired opposite Shahid Kapoor was a huge hit at the box-office. She will next be seen in the movie "Good News," where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated to release towards the end of this year. She will also work with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb.

