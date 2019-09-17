Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
  5. Kartik Aaryan launches his YouTube channel, shares video from Budapest

Kartik Aaryan launches his YouTube channel, shares video from Budapest

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share the link of his first video of his official YouTube channel. The actor is these days shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2019 23:15 IST
Kartik Aaryan launches his YouTube channel, shares video from Budapest

Various celebrities after sharing their life on Instagram and Twitter are now moving towards launching their own YouTube channels to tell fans about their lives. After Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandes, Disha Patni, now Karthik Aryan has launched his YouTube channel. Yesterday he took to his Instagram handle to share an announcement video and today he shared an intriguing video from Budapest.

The Luka Chuppi actor on Instagram announced his YouTube channel and wrote, “Every bit of My life belongs to you guys. So here's welcoming you all into my personal world filled with love, laughter and happiness...Here’s a sneak peek of My Youtube channel- Kartik Aaryan Launching Today.”

While today, he took to his social media handle yet again to share another video and wrote alongside, “Kartik Aaryan Tours & Travels Chalu ho gaya hai YOUTUBE par Budapest V-1 Link in bio.”

On the professional front, Kartik is busy shooting for his film Pati, Patni Aur Who which also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next with Sara Ali Khan, Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

