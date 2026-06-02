Andhra: 18 arrested for vandalism during RCB victory celebrations in Kurnool, paraded on road

Kurnool :

As many as 18 persons were arrested for allegedly vandalising public and private property during celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL title victory on Sunday night, police said. The incident took place near Raj Vihar Centre in Kurnool city, shortly after RCB clinched the IPL championship by defeating Gujarat Titans.

Hundreds of cricket enthusiasts gathered on the streets to celebrate the historic win, but the festivities reportedly spiraled into disorder as a section of the crowd engaged in acts of vandalism.

According to police, several buses belonging to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) were targeted during the celebrations. Windows of multiple buses were damaged, causing losses to public property. In addition, a number of private vehicles and roadside establishments were also allegedly vandalised.

Following complaints from affected parties, a case was registered at the Kurnool II Town Police Station. Kurnool Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil directed officials to identify those responsible and take appropriate legal action.

Action after inspection of CCTV footages

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the area, videos circulated on social media, and other technical evidence to trace the suspects. Based on the findings, police identified and arrested 18 individuals allegedly involved in the vandalism.

On Monday, the accused were escorted from the II Town Police Station to court under tight security. The police procession through parts of the city drew the attention of local residents and business owners.

Issuing a stern warning, Kurnool police said celebrations cannot be used as a pretext for damaging public or private property. Authorities emphasised that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in such incidents.

Arrested people produced before court

Police officials further stated that the investigation remains ongoing and that additional individuals may be questioned if fresh evidence emerges. The arrested persons have been produced before a court, and further legal proceedings are underway.

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