Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 10 Drool worthy pictures of Kabir Singh actress that will leave you starry-eyed

Kiara Advani has broken the internet with her power-packed performance in the Bollywood film Kabir Singh. While the diva made her acting debut with 2014 film Fugly, she earned huge success after her bold role in Karan Johar’s Lust Stories. The film made Kiara a popular name on every mouth and increased her fanbase to triple folds. If Lust Stories was not enough, Kabir Singh changed her world altogether when it broke all box office records of 2019 and her performance got praised not just by fans but critics as well. With just a couple of films, Kara Advani proved that she can transform into a girl next door from a classy diva instantly. As the actress turned 27 today, let’s have a look at her eye-popping Instagram pictures.
Here are 10 drool-worthy pictures of Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani that will leave you starry-eyed -
On the professional front, Kiara's upcoming Netflix film Guilty is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatics and directed by Ruchi Narain. Kiara, who has sported a different look for the series is playing the role of a musician in it. The actress will also be seen in another Bollywood film Indoo Ki Jawani along with Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal.
