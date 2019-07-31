Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 10 Drool worthy pictures of Kabir Singh actress that will leave you starry-eyed

10 Drool-worthy pictures of Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani that will leave you starry-eyed

Kiara Advani has broken the internet with her power-packed performance in the Bollywood film Kabir Singh. While the diva made her acting debut with 2014 film Fugly, she earned huge success after her bold role in Karan Johar’s Lust Stories. The film made Kiara a popular name on every mouth and increased her fanbase to triple folds. If Lust Stories was not enough, Kabir Singh changed her world altogether when it broke all box office records of 2019 and her performance got praised not just by fans but critics as well. With just a couple of films, Kara Advani proved that she can transform into a girl next door from a classy diva instantly. As the actress turned 27 today, let’s have a look at her eye-popping Instagram pictures.

Here are 10 drool-worthy pictures of Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani that will leave you starry-eyed -

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani was born on 31st July, 1992. Her original name is Alia Advani

Interestingly, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan asked her to change her screen name as they was already Alia Bhatt in showbiz

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the film called Fugly

Kiara Advani is also the grand-niece of actor Saeed Jaffrey and the great-granddaughter of actor Ashok Kumar.

Kiara Advani has also done an acting course with Anupam Kher and Roshan Taneja before she made her debut

Kiara Advani was next seen in the Bollywood film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and was much praised by the viewers

However, it was her role in Lust Stories that earned her mass popularity as an actress

After Lust Stories, Kiara Advani again proved her mettle with her character Preeti in the film Kabir Singh

Also starring Shahid Kapoor, Kabir Singh has already broken all box office records of 2019

Kiara Advani is now gearing up for her next film called Indu Ki Jawani.

On the professional front, Kiara's upcoming Netflix film Guilty is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatics and directed by Ruchi Narain. Kiara, who has sported a different look for the series is playing the role of a musician in it. The actress will also be seen in another Bollywood film Indoo Ki Jawani along with Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal.

