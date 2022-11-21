Kartik Aaryan Birthday: How he left parents' wish to become a doctor for Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE How Kartik Aaryan became an actor

Kartik Aryan, who is steadily craving a separate niche for himself in Bollywood, celebrates his birthday on 22 November every year. The actor is emerging as Bollywood's Dhamaka Boy, Chocolate Boy and Lover Boy, whose dashing personality and killer smile make millions of people lose their hearts. He is not only a brilliant actor but also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. But do you know that Kartik Aryan's father aspired to make him a doctor, not an actor?

This is no secret that Kartik Aaryan made it big in Bollywood without any Godfather. He was an 'outsider' and made a special identity for himself in the Bollywood industry. His recently released blockbuster film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' made him a superstar from a star. He further has an interesting lineup of films and every filmmaker in the industry desires to cast him. However, if it would have been for his parents, Kartik would have become a doctor. Instead of studying medicine, Kartik chose engineering and then left engineering to make acting his career.

Significantly, everyone is a doctor in Kartik Aryan's house. His father Manish Tiwari is a pediatrician, his mother Mala Tiwari is a gynecologist and his sister Kritika Tiwari is also a doctor. It is not that Kartik was weak in studies, rather he was very intelligent since childhood. Born in Gwalior in the year 1988, Kartik Aryan completed his early education at St. Paul's School in Gwalior itself. After this, he moved to Mumbai, where he completed his engineering by taking admission to DY Patil College, Navi Mumbai.

Now if we talk about Kartik Aryan's film career, then he did modeling at the beginning of his career. During this, he got his first film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. Luv Ranjan was the director of this film which came in the year 2011. After this Luv Ranjan signed Kartik for his next film 'Akashvani'. He also worked with Subhash Ghai and then he got a chance to work in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' as well. This film got a very good response from the audience, but it was 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' that gave Kartik the stardom he wanted. The film came out in 2018 and won everyone's hearts.

After this, he continued to climb the ladder of success with films like Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dhamaka among others. The film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' made him a superstar from star.

