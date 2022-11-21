Former F1 racer fails to recognise Ranveer Singh, Bollywood actor's response wins hearts | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GABBBARSINGH Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where he met a number of personalities including Jamaican runner Usain Bolt, England Cricketer Ben Stokes, and former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, among many others. He also interacted with Martin Brundle. However, the former racing driver and commentator ‘momentarily’ forgot who Ranveer is. F1 veteran and Bollywood actor's video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Martin meets Ranveer and asks him how he's doing. The actor at once said, “On top of the world. I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline.” Ranveer's response was followed by Martin's question, “I have momentarily forgotten who you are, can you tell me please.”

“I’m a Bollywood actor, sir. I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer," Ranveer told him. the actor's response has won fans. Netizens are praising Ranveer for his humility. "This shows how humble and nice Ranveer is," a user wrote, another said, "He handled that very well though.. Bollywood actor sir from Mumbai India, I'm an entertainer . Respect." A third one chimed in saying, "Not everyone knows Bollywood man! And that’s okay :) Ranveer Singh being authentic is just cute."

On the acting front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. Cirkus' also features an ensemble of the comedy stars of Hindi cinema including Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra, both of whom have worked with Rohit Shetty for the past 15 years in the 'Golmaal' comic verse.

He also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' starring Alia Bhatt. The film reunites Ranveer and Alia after Gully Boy. Karan Johar is returning to direction after his last outing 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' with this one. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film hit the theaters in cinemas on 28th April 2023.

