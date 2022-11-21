Watch Chhello Show online: Date, Time, OTT Premiere of India’s official Oscar entry Last Film Show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NETFLIX Last Film Show

Watch Chhello Show online: India’s official Oscar entry Last Film Show has been one of the most anticipated titles to land on streaming giant Netflix. The Gujarati film that has been nominated and screened at prestigious film festivals across the world like Tribeca, Buenos Aires International festival of independent cinema amongst others. It also won the best picture at the recent Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles will be available to watch on Netflix.

Chhello Show on Netflix: Date and Time

Chhello Show (Last Film Show) India’s official entry to the 95th Academy Awards will be available in India on Netflix from 25th November.

Chhello Show on Netflix: How to watch latest films online

All the users who have a subscription to Netflix will be able to watch Chhello Show (Last Film Show) after its premiere on the OTT platform. The original Gujarati language film will also be available to watch with Hindi dubbing. You can also download latest films online on the app.

Last Film Show Cast

Bhavin Rabari as Samay

Bhavesh Shrimali as Fazal, projectionist

Richa Meena as Baa, Samay's mother

Dipen Raval as Bapuji, Samay's father

Paresh Mehta as cinema manager

Last Film Show Story

When the magic of movies conquers nine-year young Samay’s heart, he moves heaven and earth in pursuit of his 35mm dreams, unaware of the heartbreaking times that await him.

Talking about the film, director Pan Nalin said, "Last Film Show is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it. As a filmmaker, I dream that the movie reaches the maximum number of people, and now, thanks to Netflix, Last Film Show is just a click away."

Echoing similar sentiments, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur (Roy Kapur Films) added, "As we take forward the journey to represent India with our film at the 95th Academy Awards, we are thrilled that Last Film Show has found its home at Netflix India and we are sure that the magic and beauty of Nalin's cinematic creation will enrapture Netflix audiences in India, just as it has with theatrical audiences in India and around the world.”

Along the same lines, producer Dheer Momaya (Jugaad Motion Pictures shared, "I’m elated that our film will be made available on Netflix India. They have a highly engaged subscriber base in India, and it will be great for families to enjoy this film from the comfort of their home during the year-end holiday season."

Last Film Show Trailer

