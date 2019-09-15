Karisma Kapoor enjoy weekend with her girls. Check out her fam-jam photo

Sunday, September 15, 2019
     
Kareena looks drop-dead gorgeous in zebra-print outfit as she parties with sister Karisma and niece Samaira

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2019 20:23 IST
Representative News Image

Karisma Kapoor with Samaira and Kareena

Kapoor sisters love to party. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor often take out time from their hectic schedule to hang out together. Kareena and Karisma gave a glimpse of their get-together with their latest ''fam-jam'' photo. Karisma took to Instagram to share the photo in which she can be seen posing with sister Kareena and daughter Samaira. 

"My girls,'' wrote Karisma along with the hashtags such as #Saturdaynight and #famjam. Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

My girls ❤️❤️❤️ #saturdaynight #famjam

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

While Kareena looked gorgeous in zebra-print outfit, Karisma sported a black printed shirt and blue trousers. She completed her look with quirky glasses.

Earlier, during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Karisma shared an adorable video of her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan playing with uncle Armaan Jain. Taimur saying Ganpati Bappa Moreya was no less than a treat for her Instafam.

View this post on Instagram

#ganpatibappamoriya🙏🏼 #family❤️ @therealarmaanjain @anissamalhotra @rimosky #kkk #ourboys

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

As Kareena is not personally on Instagram, Karisma makes sure to surprise all Bebo fans with her latest updates. Though there are lot of fan pages on Insta, however, updates coming from Karisma seems more personal and accurate.

Check out their pictures from London vacation where Kapoor sisters slayed with their style.

View this post on Instagram

The trio 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 @amuaroraofficial #bebo

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

#famjam❤️ #londondiaries🇬🇧

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She has also signed Lal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Karan Johar directorial Takht.

