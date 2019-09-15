Karisma Kapoor enjoy weekend with her girls. Check out her fam-jam photo

Karisma Kapoor with Samaira and Kareena

Kapoor sisters love to party. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor often take out time from their hectic schedule to hang out together. Kareena and Karisma gave a glimpse of their get-together with their latest ''fam-jam'' photo. Karisma took to Instagram to share the photo in which she can be seen posing with sister Kareena and daughter Samaira.

"My girls,'' wrote Karisma along with the hashtags such as #Saturdaynight and #famjam. Check out the post below:

While Kareena looked gorgeous in zebra-print outfit, Karisma sported a black printed shirt and blue trousers. She completed her look with quirky glasses.

Earlier, during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Karisma shared an adorable video of her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan playing with uncle Armaan Jain. Taimur saying Ganpati Bappa Moreya was no less than a treat for her Instafam.

As Kareena is not personally on Instagram, Karisma makes sure to surprise all Bebo fans with her latest updates. Though there are lot of fan pages on Insta, however, updates coming from Karisma seems more personal and accurate.

Check out their pictures from London vacation where Kapoor sisters slayed with their style.

On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She has also signed Lal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Karan Johar directorial Takht.