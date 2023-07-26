Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Akshay Kumar to Sidharth Malhotra; Bollywood celebs pay tribute to Kargil war martyrs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood celebs pay tribute to Kargil war martyrs.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 marks the 24th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. This conflict began in May 1999 when Pakistani forces, disguised as Kashmiri militants, infiltrated the Line of Control (LOC) into Indian-controlled Kashmir. After several weeks of fierce fighting, India regained control of all the positions in Kargil and thus secured its sovereignty. Since then, Kargil Vijay Diwas has been observed each year to commemorate the brave heroes who fought and sacrificed their lives in this war.

On this day, various events are held to pay tribute to them and their families. On Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023, Indian Armed Forces will commemorate the bravery of their fallen soldiers and celebrate their victory over Pakistan. The day will be observed with great patriotism and national fervour as a symbol of India's strong defence policy. To observe the special in great spirit, Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda, Sidharth Malhotra, Prabhas and others have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the Kargil war martyrs.

Akshay Kumar wrote, “With gratitude in heart and prayer on the lips, remembering our brave hearts who attained martyrdom in Kargil War. We live because of you."

Sidharth Malhotra has tweeted, "Honoring the brave soldiers of our army and paying tribute to Capt. Vikram Batra on this #KargilVijayDiwas. Let us remember the courageous souls who fearlessly defended our motherland during the Kargil War. Their sacrifice and valor shall forever be etched in our hearts. Jai Hind!"

Suniel Shetty paid tribute to the soldiers and wrote, "On this #KargilVijayDiwas, we salute the heroes who displayed unmatched courage and valor in the Kargil War, and ensured our nation's security and sovereignty. Jai Hind! #IndianArmy #proudtobeindian #KargilVijayDiwas2023."

Check other Bollywood celebrities' Tweets:

Latest Entertainment News