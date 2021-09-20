Not Kareena Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan, Jeh shares uncanny resemblance with THIS family member. Guess who?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA PATAUDI Can you guess these celebrity kids?

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tried their best to keep their younger son Jeh away from the media frenzy. They made sure that, unlike their firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh gets to enjoy his private space. It was only months after his birth that they introduced him to the world. Recently, Jeh's aunt Saba Pataudi treated netizens to a new picture of the baby boy.

Posting a collage on her verified Instagram account, Saba showed how Jeh shares an uncanny resemblance to a family member. To everybody's surprise, it was neither Kareena, Saif nor Taimur, but Saba herself. Posting the photos Saba wrote, "My JAaN.....! Jeh Jaan.... and moi . Do we resemblance each other? Definitely.. clicked alike know! "

The star couple, Kareena and Saif, or Saifeena welcomed their second baby, a boy on February 21 this year. Just like when they announced their firstborn's name, the duo was subjected to a lot of criticism on social media over the name of their second son too. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 40-year-old talked about her pregnancy phase, her new book "Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible" and being trolled for the names of her children.

Referring to the trolling as “unfathomable”, Kareena said these are the names that they had liked and that there is nothing much more to it. “Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls,” the actor told the British newspaper.

While the pair had revealed the name of their first child Taimur, born in 2016 to the media, they refrained from doing so when it came to their newborn. The name of their second son Jehangir, also called Jeh, however, surfaced on social media when her recent book was released.