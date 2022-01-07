Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan schooled for not wearing seatbelts, netizens say 'follow traffic rules'

Celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were snapped outside their residence in Mumbai recently. They drove in their luxury car Range Rover as they returned home from an outing in the evening. As picures of the couple were shared on social media, netizens pointed out that both of them were not wearing seatbelts and overlooked road safety measures in doing this.

Saif was driving while Kareena sat in the seat next to her husband. Both of them sported casual wear. Saif opted for a plain grey colured T-shirt and Kareena wore an aqua hue shirt and was talking on the phone. Netizens trolled them for not wearing seatbelts and schooled them on traffic rules violation. One social media user said, "Celebrities don’t need to wear seat belts (sic)?" Another netizen commented, "Why no seat belt on, where is RTO and why no fine on this couple (sic)?"

Kareena and Saif's Mumbai residence was recently fumigated after the former tested positive for COVID-19. Before contracting the virus, she attended a gathering with close freinds in early December. She had to home quarantine during the mandated time.

On the work front, Saif recently wrapped up the shooting of a long schedule of upcoming film Vikram Vedha in Lucknow. He will be seen in the role of a cop in the Hindi remake of the Tamil thriller of the same name. Hrithik Roshan stars opposite him in it. Saif will also be playing the role of Lankesh in Ramayana adaptation Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Kareena's highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan is also set for April release later this year. She is also turning producer for an untitled thriller to be directed by Hansal Mehta.