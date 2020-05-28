Kareena Kapoor reveals what she learned from husband Saif Ali Khan: Being comfortable with myself

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor reveals what she learned from husband Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed 20 glorious years in Bollywood. The actress has worked all the big superstars of the industry and has managed to write her name in golden letters. While the actress's professional life has always been in the limelight, her personal life had been the talk of the town as well. Kareena married Saif Ali Khan 2012 and the duo has been giving relationship goals since. In a recent interview with BBC Asia Network, the opened about things she learned from Saif.

Kareena said, "The best thing I’ve learned from Saif is being comfortable with myself and not always be running after money, success, fame. He’s taught me to love the greater things in life, that there’s something greater than money, fame and success, which I probably didn’t know -- like family, love, calmness, peace of mind, or reading a book, or sitting and having a conversation not about work and competition."

In the same year when Kareena and Saif got married, the actress film Talaash was released. Interestingly, the film as first offered to Saif who refused to play the role and later Aamir Khan was roped in. Reacting to the same, Kareena reveals that she was taken aback when the actor told her that he has turned the film down. She said, "I think at that time Saif wanted to do a more commercial kind of movie."

Further, Kareena reveals that she plans to move to London in the next 20 years. "London is my favourite city in the world," she said.

On the acting front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on screen in the film Angrezi Medium, which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Next, the actress has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage