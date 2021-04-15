Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR, BLENDOFASIANS Kareena Kapoor reveals Sharmila Tagore hasn't met 'the little one' yet

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan made a few revelations related to mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. The actress recorded a video message for Sharmila in which she disclosed that the veteran actress hasn't met the 'the little one' yet and they had been eagerly waiting for it to happen. Kareena and Saif were blessed with a baby boy on February 21 this year. This is the couple's second child after elder son Taimur, who is four years old.

In a video message for a session of Ladies Study Group, featuring Sharmila Tagore, Kareena said, "I've deep, deep respect and regard for you and I think the fact that this whole year has gone by when we have actually not been able to spend as much time as we did before the pandemic. You've not been able to see the little one, the new addition in the family. We are waiting to actually come together as a family, spend some time together with you."

Kareena added: "I'm lucky enough to actually know deeper than that which is that she's warm, she's loving, she's caring. Someone who is always there not just for her children, but also for her grandchildren, also for her daughter-in-law. Somebody who has always been so inclusive of me, made me feel part of this family."

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu wish Sharmila Tagore with throwback birthday posts

On Sharmila's birthday, Kareena had shared a yesteryear picture of the veteran actress. The monochrome picture shows Sharmila in a black outfit. She wrote, "To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law."

Reportedly, Kareena and Saif are currently staying in Mumbai with their two kids, while Sharmila has been staying in the Pataudi Palace for months now.

Kareena gave her fans a glimpse of the little one on International Women's Day when she posted a picture on Instagram. After tying the knot in October 2012, the couple welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan revisits seventies-era when film's success wasn't measured through 'OTT Millions'

On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan. The film sees superstar Aamir Khan stepping into the shoes of Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks as it is a Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chand. The actress also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty.