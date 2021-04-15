Amitabh Bachchan revisits seventies-era when film's success wasn't measured through 'OTT Millions'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan revisits his seventies-era when success wasn't measured through 'OTT Millions'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. He has actively been sharing throwback pictures, day after day. Now, the actor remembered the 1970s when he gave some of his biggest hits, including Don, Trishul, Ganga Ki Saugandh, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Comparing OTT releases to the movies released on the screen, Bachchan recalled how a film's success was measured by the weeks it was screened in cinema halls.

Amitabh posted a picture of himself from the Seventies and wrote, "The 1970’ S .. and the years when films did 50 weeks and 100 weeks .. and 6-7 Of them being released in the same year .. DON , KASME VAADE, TRISHUL, MUQADDAR KA SIKANDAR, GANGA KI SAUGANDH etc and all doing more than 50 weeks .. now OTT millions make success graphs .."

Take a look:

For those unversed, Big B's film Gulabo Sitabo was last year released on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Talking about the film, he wrote "Joined film industry in 1969. Now in 2020. It's... 51 years! During this formidable period seen many changes and challenges. Now another challenge. Digital release of my film Gulabo Sitabo. June 12, only on Amazon Prime. Worldwide. 200 plus countries. That is amazing. Honoured to be a part of yet another challenge."

Gulabo Sitabo follows a bickering duo - an elderly landlord Mirza and his young tenant Baankey - who try to outfox each other in their attempt to stake claim on the dilapidated mansion at the centre of the story. Also, Amitabh was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Meanwhile, Big B recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone starrer 'The Intern'. The superstar will be taking the place of Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. Announcing the same, he tweeted, "One more time .. Indian Adaptation of #TheIntern. Looking forward to working with @iAmitRSharma @deepikapadukone."

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Ajooba' turns 30: Megastar shares throwback pic clad in superhero costume

The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Big B and Deepika have shared screen space in the films "Piku" and "Aarakshan" earlier. The bright yellow poster of their new film presents the two stars in silhouette form, walking towards each other.

Apart from that, he has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan recalls Amitabh's 'words of wisdom' when he wished to quit Bollywood industry