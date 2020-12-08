Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN,SAKPATAUDI Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu wish Sharmila Tagore with throwback birthday posts

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore turned a year older today. The actress could not celebrate her birthday with her family due to the COVID pandemic, unlike every year. However, her children took to social media to dedicate birthday posts for her. Daughter Soha Ali Khan shared throwback pictures from Sharmila Tagore's birthdays over the years and said, "We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and be thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon"

On the other hand, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a yesteryear picture of the veteran actress. The monochrome picture shows Sharmila in a black outfit. She wrote, "To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law."

Son-in-law Kunal Kemmu also took to his Instagram stories to share a picture with Sharmila Tagore and wrote 'Happy Birthday.'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHEMSTER2 Kunal Kemmu wishes Sharmila Tagore with throwback birthday posts

Last year, Sharmila Tagore celebrated her birthday with daughter Soha and her family in Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, famous for its tiger reserve. It seems Ranthambore is Sharmila's favorite place. Four years ago, she had celebrated her 70th birthday in Ranthambore only with her son Saif Ali Khan and daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.

