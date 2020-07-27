Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Sharing mother's beautiful photo to enjoying burger, here's how Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sunday looked like

Kareena Kapoor Khan went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of her mother and yesteryear actress Babita, praising the latter's looks on Sunday. Not just this, she even shared how she enjoyed her 'Sunday binge on acid' by watching an episode of FRIENDS and eating the 'best burger' made by producer Rhea Kapoor. In the sneak peek she shared the 'Jab We Met' actress was seen wearing a polka-dotted pyjama watching the popular sitcom on her iPad while enjoying her feast.

"If looks could kill... #IGotItFromMyMama," Kareena captioned the Instagram image of her mother on Sunday. Reacting to the post, Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor commented a string of red heart emojis on it.

While alongside the video she wrote, "Now that’s a Sunday binge on acid! Friends on my iPad, the best burger in my hand by my bestest producer ever... thank you @rheakapoor for always supporting my stomach (no pun intended). Love you."

Speaking of Kareena's work projects, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

She is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Takht", which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

