Kareena Kapoor Khan's Saturday mood is to be with Saif Ali Khan in Morocco [Photo]

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan's Saturday mood is to be with Saif Ali Khan in Morocco

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan never fail to make the eyes of their fans pop out with their romantic photos. It has been a few months that Kareena has joined social media and her Instagram game is already the talk of the town. The actress keeps treating fans with her special memories with her husband Saif, son Taimur and her family. Since the nation has come to a standstill and no one is getting out of the house, Kareena has no other option than to go down memory lane and cherish her vacations with Saif. On Saturday, she shared a photo from 2009 and broke the internet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a photo with Saif Ali Khan from 2009. The diva wrote, "Saturday Mood: Morocco '09" The photo shows Kareena flaunting her perfect body in a dress while Saif looks handsome in white pants and mauve colored shirt. The duo looks super elegant together. Check out the post here-

Last month, Kareena treated fans with mushy photos from her house during the lockdown. In the photo, Kareena and Saif were seen lying on the grass and sharing a special moment. While the actress was relaxing, Saif has a book in his hand. Kareena shared the photos with the caption, "Fall i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep... #Mess"

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on 16 October 2012 and have a son named Taimur Ali Kahn together. The couple often sets relationship goals and believes that it is important to keep the spark alive in a relationship even when you have been married for years. When Saif featured in Kareena's show What Women Want 2, he said, “If you have slightly different things to do, if there is a little bit of freshness when you meet at the end of the day or after a couple of days, if you have some new ideas to swap… I think repetition and a mundane kind of existence is a bit worrying for everybody because any long-term relationship can get a bit repetitive.”

Saif had also clarified that one should not take the pressure of keeping the spark alive all the time. “It’s a really scary thing. Like Woody Allen said, ‘I can’t keep up the same level of charm for 10 years. I’ll have a heart attack.’ It’s okay. Sometimes, you have to find ways to keep your own spark alive,” he said.

