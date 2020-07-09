Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls old days with friend, shares then and now photos featuring Taimur

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, ever since her Instagram debut, has become quite an avid user and keep on treating fans with photos and videos. Be it throwback posts or her quarantine activity, she has been sharing each and every update on social media. Yet again she did the same when she shared an old memory with her close friend and shared then and now photos from how they looked before their marriage and how later things remained the same between them as they take a stroll together with their respective kids.

Sharing the pictures on the photo-sharing platform, she wrote alongside, "Some friendships just don’t need a definition... they are embedded forever @reenz290. Us and now Tim and Ranvir." There were tho photos that she shared. The first one seems to have been taken quite some years back when Kareena and her friend got clicked during a trip. While in the second picture, the two of them were seen posing with their kids Taimur and Ranvir by the side of a lake while their kids sat on their respective strollers.

Have a look at the photo here:

As soon as the picture was uploaded, it got as many as 65000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. Many of her fans wrote amazing comments on the post while Bebo's other friend Amrita Arora dropped heart emojis.

She recently mourned the sad demise of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan and shared throwback photos along with a caption reading, "Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her...Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP #SarojKhan."

On the professional front, she was last seen in late Irrfan Khan's film Angrezi Medium which also featured Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, and Radhika Madan. Apart from this, she also worked opposite Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz.

Next in line is Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, and also features Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ cult classic Forrest Gump. Not only this, she even has Karan Johar's period drama Takht in the pipeline.

