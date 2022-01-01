Kareena Kapoor flaunts her New Year 2022 pout; actress-Saif Ali Khan, Soha-Kunal Kemmu enjoy 'last supper'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOHA ALI KHAN Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu enjoy last supper

New Year celebrations with your loved ones where friends and family assemble together to welcome a new beginning, are the best. With Omicron scare, the celebrations this year was low-key. Following the COVID guidelines, Bollywood stars are having small family get-togethers. To join them are, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who celebrated their New Year with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. To conclude their 2021 on a perfect note, they enjoyed 'the last supper' together. Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of their celebrations. "The last supper - of 2021. ( at 50 percent capacity ) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe," Soha captioned the picture.

Their close-knit dinner saw the celebs devouring delicious delicacies from sausages to chicken. Everyone was seen donning a golden 'Happy New Year' hat as they bid adieu to 2021.

Well, there's no doubt about the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunner. Her sartorial choices are impeccable and the actress knows how to make heads turn. Ahead of her New year dinner, Bebo took to the photo-sharing app to share a selfie of her sizzling in a red tracksuit. With a red coloured night suit, the actress had her pout game strong. She has tied her hair in a single ponytail and applied red lipstick. Sharing it, she wrote, "Told you pyjamas, lipstick and pout were a thing…New Years eve ready."

Also, Kareena Kapoor recently revealed the best part of 2021 in the latest post on social media. She posted a picture of her younger son Jeh on Instagram on Friday. The picture does not clearly show the toddler's face but one can be seen laughing. "His two teeth, the best part of 2021 #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kareena has recently recovered from Covid. The actress had informed on December 16 that she has tested positive for Covid. She wrote, "I have tested for positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested." Kareena further continued, "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."