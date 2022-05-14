Kareena Kapoor and her 'best man' Jeh set mommy-son goals on Devotion of Suspect X sets; Arjun Kapoor reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor's priceless pic with baby Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just an exemplary actress but also a doting mother. The actress who is gearing up for her OTT debut with Devotion of Suspect X has mastered the art of balancing motherhood and work. She is currently shooting for the Sujoy Ghosh's film in Kalimpong, where she is accompanied by her little munchkin Jeh Ali Khan. On Saturday (May 14), the actress took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture with her younger son as she got ready. Sharing the cute photo, Kareena called son Jeh as her 'best man' for company. She wrote, "Double whammy!!Getting ready with the best man for company…DAY-4-Kalimpong #Devotionofsuspectx."

Take a look at her Instagram post:

Fans and celebrities react to Kareena's post

In the picture, Kareena can be seen in a playful mood as she made a cute face while interacting with Jeh who is heated across her on his chair. Kareena and Jeh's cute bond invited a lot of reactions from the fans and the celebrities. Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Ooooooooo." Saba Pataudi wrote, "Pure Love." Mrunal Thakur also said, "You’re an inspiration!" Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor's post with Jaideep Ahlawat

Kareena is actively sharing pictures and glimpses from her shoot days on Instagram. Yesterday, the actress dropped a picture posing with co-star Jaideep Ahlawat. In the image, she and Jaideep can be seen posing for the camera with a clapboard as the two pout. The picture was shared by both the actors. Kareena wrote: "Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance the pout! So much to learn from each other."

About Sujoy Ghosh's film

The untitled film is based on a famous book, The Devotion Of Suspect X. Apart from Kareena and Jaideep, it also stars Vijay Varma.

Kareena's upcoming film

Kareena currently awaits the release of her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.