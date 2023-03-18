Karan Johar pens heartwarming note for his 'brave and resilient' mother as she turns 80

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARANJOHAR Karan Johar's Instagram uploads

Bollywood's ace filmmaker and producer, Karan Johar has penned a heart-melting post for his loving mother Hiroo Johar. Sharing a series of unseen photos, he has wished his brave mother as she turns 30 today. He shared how she is his fashion police and also the one, who has played a significant role in raising his twins Roohi and Yash Johar.

Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, “My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today… She taught me how to love …how to stand for what I believe in … never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right… never pretend to be anyone I wasn’t …. She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police …. Also the only person who i am still scared of… I love you mom to the planets and back …. I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you…"

Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Tanishaa Mukerji to Tusshar Kapoor wished “Hiroo aunty” on her birthday. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happiest birthday to dearest Auntie wishing her more love and great health.” Shamita Shetty wrote, “Wishing aunty a beautiful birthday @karanjohar and great health and peace always.” A fan also commented on his post, “So nice. Every child should write such a note to a mother. So heartfelt. Happy Birthday to your mom.”

The filmmaker welcomed his twins via surrogacy in 2017 and since then, he has been co-parenting them along with his mom. Karan is the only son of late Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar. He also named his daughter Roohi after rearranging the name of his mom. His son is named after his late father Yash Johar.

On the work front, Karan is back in the director's chair with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also features veteran stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Also Read: Dalljiet Kaur's surprise dance with bridesmaids Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani & Ridhi Dogra blows away Nikhil

Also Read: Zwigato Box Office Collection Day 1: Kapil Sharma-Nandita Das' film FAILS to mint even a crore

Latest Entertainment News