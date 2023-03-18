Dalljiet Kaur's surprise dance with bridesmaids Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani & Ridhi Dogra blows away Nikhil

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DALLJIET KAUR Dalljiet Kaur's sangeet function

Dalljiet Kaur, one of the happiest brides, has kickstarted her wedding celebrations with beau Nikhil Patel. She is enjoying every bit of her pre-wedding rituals. After her simple but intimate mehendi ceremony, videos and photos from her sangeet are here. The highlight of her sangeet ceremony was Dalljiet giving a special dance performance with her bridesmaids Karishma Tanna, Ridhi Dogra and Sanaya Irani. Even groom Nikhil was seen shaking his legs to the Bollywood song Gallan Goodiyan along with his squad.

Dalljiet dedicated a few songs for Nikhil as she danced in front of him and her friends and family. She grooved on 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye'. Dalljiet and Nikhil twinned in green for the pre-wedding function. The actress looked beautiful pastel green embroidered dress for her sangeet function which took place in the evening right after Haldi and mehendi celebrations. The wedding is set to take place on March 18, but not much details are revealed about the same.

Also, Karishma, Ridhi and Sanaya did a surprise bridesmaid dance for their friend Dalljiet. ALSO READ: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's wedding festivities begin | PHOTOS

Earlier, Dalljiet shared a series of photos from her Mehendi where she can be seen sharing emotional yet joyous moment with her parents and son. In the first photo, she is seen sitting with her parents as she flaunts henna-decorated hands. The second photo features her son Jaydon looking keenly at the mehendi design on her hand.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's relationship

In February 2023, Dalljiet made her relationship with Nikhil Instagram official. "The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written #DalNikTake2," she wrote.

Dalljiet will be shifting base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding with her son Jaydon, who was born to Dalljiet and actor Shalin Bhanot in 2014. For the unversed, Shalin and Dalljiet met when they were working together on the TV show Kulvaddhu in 2006. They got married in 2009 and became parents to Jaydon in 2014. However, in 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shalin of domestic violence.

Also, Dalljiet's fiance Nikhil has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Dalljiet met him at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal.

