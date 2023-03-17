Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's wedding festivities begin | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAURDALLJIET Dalljiet Kaur's Instagram uploads

Bigg Boss fame Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur is all set to marry for the second time. The wedding is set to take place on March 18, but not much details are revealed yet but the actress has shared photos from her pre-wedding festivities. Photos from her Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies are doing the rounds on the internet.

Dalljiet first shared a series of photos from her Mehendi where she can be seen all smiles with her parents and son. In the first photo, she is seen sitting with her parents as she shows off mehendi-decorated hands. The second photo features her son Jaydon looking keenly at the mehendi design on her hand. In the rest of the photos, Dalljiet strikes candid poses while giving a clearer look at her mehendi design. We must say, her mehendi design is filled with emotional values as a family picture can be seen on her hands.

She captioned the post, "And it begins. Emotional day for me and my family. Keep us in your prayers".

Now comes the photos of her Haldi ceremony where she and Nikhil are seen giving some major couple goals. Dalljiet looked gorgeous in a yellow saree pairing ut with a green blouse. On the other hand, Nikhil looked dashing in a yellow kurta. Both shared some candid moments which were beautifully captured in a frame.

She shared the photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, "To new beginnings, one step at a time".

The actress will be getting married to UK-based Nikhil Patel. Her wedding is set to take place on March 18, 2023. Nikhil's has two daughters from his previous marriage and Dalljiet has one son. After being in a relationship for about a year, Dalljiet and Nikhil got engaged in Nepal on January 3. The actress was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot. They got married in 2009 and were embroiled in an ugly divorce battle, which came through in 2013.

