Aditya Roy Kapur gets video call from the 'OG Night Manager' Tom Hiddleston; fans react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ADITYAROYKAPUR Aditya Roy Kapur gets a video call from Tom Hiddleston

The Indian Night Manger, Aditya Roy Kapur met the OG Night Manger Tom Hiddleston over a video call. Aditya just can't keep calm as the Hollywood star praised the Indian adaption. The hit Disney+ Hotstar show stars Aditya in the lead and is an official adaptation of the English series, which starred Tom in the lead. The handsome hunk of Bollywood took to his Instagram handle to share his happiness.

Aditya shared two pictures from his video call with Tom Hiddleston, wherein he revealed that Tom watched the Indian version of the show and had some ‘kind words’ to say about it. Alongside the two screenshots of the chat, the actor wrote, “The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday! He had some kind words to say. Bas aur kya chahiye (What else does one need).”

As much as Aditya is overwhelmed by the gesture, his fans also flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Two Night Managers in one frame. Aur kya chahiye?” Another one wrote, “OMG OMG OMGGG *screaming* truly an iconic moment!!”. "Duniya bhar ka hotness", added another fan. Even Bollywood queen, Katrina Kaif also commented 'wow' on the post.

Earlier, Aditya spoke about the show and said in a statement, "When there's revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what's on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It's been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney Hotstar."

About The Night Manager

The Night Manager stars Aditya Roy Kapur along with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. The series is based on John le Carre's novel, The Night Manager, produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. After the successful run of the Indian adaptation, Hiddleston shared that the second season of the show is in the works. He further revealed that filming is scheduled to start later this year in South America and London under the code name 'Steelworks.'

Also Read: Why did Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava apologise days after Oscar win for RRR song? Know here

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reviews Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway; showers praises 'My Rani shines'

Latest Entertainment News