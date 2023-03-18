Urfi Javed SLAMS Sonali Kulkarni's women 'wanting husband with achi naukri' remark: 'What's wrong...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/URFI JAVED/SONALI KULKARNI Urfi Javed SLAMS Sonali Kulkarni

Urfi Javed never fails to make headlines, she always makes sure to be in the limelight. Most of the time she burns the internet with her bold and sultry fashion sense but this time she is here with a different purpose. The social media sensation has reacted to actress Sonali Kulkarni’s recent video on gender equality. Calling it 'insensitive,' Urfi Javed countered the statement and in asked 'what’s wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good?'

The Bigg Boss OTT contestant doesn't agree with Sonali’s comments. She wrote, "How insensitive, whatever you said! You’re calling modern day women lazy when they are handling their work as well as household chores together? What’s wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good? Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machine and yes the main reason for marriage - dowry. Ladies don’t be afraid to ask or demand. Yes you’re right women should work but that’s a privilege that not everyone gets. You’re too entitled to see that may be."

Sonali Kulkarni's statement:

The Dil Chahta Hai actress said, "Bharat mai bahut saari ladkiyaan aalsi hai, unko aisa boyfriend chahiye ya pati chahiye, jiske pass achi naukri ho, jiske pass ghar ho, jisko assurance ho ki usko increment milega hi milega, par us ladki mai itni himmat nhi hai ki who keh paaye ki mai kya karungi jab tum mujhse shaadi karoge. I want to advice everyone that encourage the women of your house and make them capable enough that they can take care of their expenses and also support their partner." She goes on to say many other things sharing that she feels sorry for her husband, brothers and all other male, who are working hard to sustain their families.

Meanwhile, recently Urfi Javed stole the show as she arrived for popular designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's latest collection launch event called 'Mera Noor Hai Mashoor'. It was a Met Gala kind of event and many Bollywood celebrities appeared looking their quirky best. On th professional front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. Recently, Urfi was seen in the MTV reality show Splitsvilla X4.

