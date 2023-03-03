Urfi Javed looks dramatic as a queen in red; Jaya Bachchan, Radhika Merchant & others attend AJSK launch event

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Urfi Javed looks dramatic as a queen in red; Jaya Bachchan, Radhika Merchant & others attend

Urfi Javed yet again stole the show as she arrived for popular designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's latest collection launch event called 'Mera Noor Hai Mashoor'. It was a Met Gala kind of event and many Bollywood celebrities appeared looking their quirky best. While Huma Qureshi and Neha Dhupia graced the event looking their dramatic best with big ruffles and gowns, social media sensation Urfi Javed managed to grab all the eyeballs in a red hot dress. The diva took her fashion a notch higher as she flaunted her lean figure in a red-pink saree with a sheer blouse. She also sported a headgear to complete her queen-like look.

On the other hand, Huma Qureshi wore a white thigh-high slit gown with silver detailing. The gown had dramatic collars and she completed her look with neatly pulled-back hair. Neha Dhupia also turned many heads in her fuchsia pink voluminous one-shoulder ruffled gown. She was accompanied by her husband Angad Bedi who looked dapper in a black and golden ensemble.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant was the highlight of the event. She arrived looking gorgeous in a pastel pink ruffled saree with a sequinned blouse. She looked like a million dollars. Other than these, Sussane Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl, Shantanu Maheshwari, Kusha Kapila, Babil Khan and other celebrities also became a part of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's latest collection launch event.

Check out the photos here-

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIUrfi Javed looks dramatic in a hot red dress at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla event

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI(Left to Right): Radhika Merchant with Abu Jani and Meezan Jaffri

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI(Left to Right): Sussane Khan and Arslan Goni; Huma Qureshi and Babil Khan

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI(Left to Right): Natasa Stankovic, Shweta Bachchan and Neetu Kapoor

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI(Left to Right): Abu Jani with Jaya Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia and Shantanu Maheshwari

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI(Left to Right): Sonali Bendre, Meezan Jaffri and Jaya Bachchan

