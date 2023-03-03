Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's magical dance performance serves the perfect couple goals | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR-MIRA RAJPUT Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple's dancing videos are quite popular among their fans. Recently, Mira treated her fans to star couple's beautiful moments of her with husband-actor Shahid. Taking to her Instagram, Mira dropped awwdorable moments of Shahid and herself, from her birthday to their beach vacation.

The video captures Mira-Shahid enjoying by the beach in the Maldives to setting the dance floor on fire with their cool moves, the video is all about pure love. Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "That's the deal my dear." The reel ends with Mira and Shahid dancing at Mira's parents' anniversary bash.

Mira and Shahid's moments have left fans in awe. "Giving serious relationship goalsssssssss," a social media user commented. "Love the way you both dance," another one wrote. "How adorable," a fan commented.

On Wednesday, Mira Rajput shared a series of pictures clicked by one and only "Mr K" (Shahid Kapoor) on her Instagram handle. Sharing the post, she wrote, "He clicks nice pictures right? #browniepoints for Mr K." Soon after she dropped the post, Shahid quickly replied, "When the subject looks like you it's too easy to make it look good."

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

On the professional front, Shahid is currently enjoying the success of his latest release 'Farzi' alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The series marked Shahid's OTT debut. The show is themed around counterfeit currency. Shahid will also be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Created by the duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series premiered on Prime Video and received massive responses from the fans.

