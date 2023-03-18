Ram Charan BREAKS silence on claims of refusing to perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars: 'I was 100% ready but...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMCHARANFANS Ram Charan

RRR actor Ram Charan said he wanted to perform on the Academy Award-winning track 'Naatu Naatu' at the 95th edition of the Oscars. During 95th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, dancers belonging to different ethnicities performed on the foot-tapping number, sung live on the Dolby Theatre stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Following this, many people wondered why didn't Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who rocked Naatu Naatu in the film RRR, performed on the Oscars stage.

While Ram Charan said the dance troupe was 'fantastic' with their performance, he also denied the reports of refusing to perform Naatu Naatu. "I was 100 per cent ready to get that call but I truly don't know what happened. But let's not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us," the 37-year-old actor said at an event.

"I have done it so many times and on so many stages, now it's for us to relax and enjoy the show and see somebody else perform for India. I feel it is no longer our song, it is India's song. It's the people who have taken us to the carpet," he added. ALSO CHECK: Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu actor Ram Charan owns luxurious cars & private jet

Meanwhile, Ram Charan reached Delhi earlier in the day on Friday to a grand welcome by his fans at the airport. A sea of fans carried banners, and posters with his name and photos on them to welcome the actor back to his country after his film RRR's track Naatu Naatu won Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The actor was all smiles and kept folding his hands and waving as he exit the airport and made his way to his car. His wife Upasana was also papped along with him. The actor made sure to greet his fans through the sunroof of his car.

About Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

Rahul and Kaala performed the fast-paced song for the Oscars audience with the Keeravani and American dancer Lauren Gottlieb. The performance got them a standing ovation. The song celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm. The title of the track translates to bucolic in Telugu. It demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music in its over 4.35 minutes of runtime. The song presents a high-tempo rhythm and a dance battle between the legendary revolutionaries and their colonial masters. The win also makes Naatu Naatu the first song from an Indian movie to win an Oscar.

For the coveted golden statuette, Naatu Naatu beat competitors - Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi meet Amit Shah after RRR song Naatu Naatu's Oscar win | WATCH

ALSO READ: Why did Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava apologise days after Oscar win for RRR song? Know here

Latest Entertainment News