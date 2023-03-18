Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi meet Amit Shah after RRR song Naatu Naatu's Oscar win | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMIT SHAH Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi meet Amit Shah

After a glorious win at the Oscars, team 'RRR' is back in India and continues to celebrate the victory. Ram Charan, one of the main leads of SS Rajamouli directorial, landed straight in Delhi. He along with his father and actor-politician Chiranjeevi met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. Chiranjeevi presented a traditional silk stole to the minister while the RRR actor gifted him a bouquet of flowers. Amit Shah then extended his heartiest congratulatory message to Ram Charan and felicitated him with a red silk stole as well.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Amit Shah shared a few photos from the meeting and wrote, "Delighted meeting @KChiruTweets and @AlwaysRamCharan - two legends of Indian Cinema. The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India's culture & economy. Have congratulated Ram Charan on the Oscar win for the Naatu-Naatu song and the phenomenal success of the ‘RRR’." Chiranjeevi was dressed in white while Ram Charan looked dapper in black.

Ram Charan reached the capital earlier in the day to a grand welcome by his fans at the airport. A sea of fans carried banners, and posters with his name and photos on them to welcome the actor back to his country after his film RRR's track Naatu Naatu won Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Ram Charan was all smiles and kept folding his hands and waving as he exit the airport and made his way to his car. His wife Upasana was also papped along with him. The actor made sure to greet his fans through the sunroof of his car.

Speaking to reporters stationed outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Ram Charan said, "I am pleased and happy. Thank you, everyone. We are proud of M.M Keeravani, S.S. Rajamouli and Chandrabose. Because of their hard work, we went to the red carpet and brought Oscar for India."

Ram Charan described 'Naatu Naatu' as the song of the people of India. "I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR and making the 'Naatu Naatu' song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars," he added.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. Earlier, the singers gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track. American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also grooved on the track. Deepika Padukone, who is one of the presenters at Oscars 2023, introduced the song to the audience and called it a 'banger'.

(With ANI inputs)

