Zwigato Box Office Collection Day 1: Kapil Sharma-Nandita Das' film FAILS to mint even a crore

Zwigato Box Office Collection Day 1: Kapil Sharma starrer opened to rave reviews when it hit the theatre on March 17. Fans and critics lauded the slice-of-life drama that brings to focus the world where survival is conditioned not on the hard work of the food delivery agents but on the frivolous nature of the customers. The film also stars Shahana Goswami, who essays the role of Kapil's wife. This is the comedian-actor's third acting venture after Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. However, the film failed to grab the audience. According to early estimates, Nandita Das's directorial venture started off on an ugly start and hardly minted any money on Day 1.

Zwigato Box Office Report

The trade reports stated that Nandita Das's directorial venture managed to earn just 0.40 crores on Day 1. However, the film is expected to grow during the weekend with positive word of mouth. ALSO READ: Zwigato Movie Review: Kapil Sharma's heartbreaking story of survival roots from Nandita Das' dig on the gig economy

Also, the comedian and self-acclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan has claimed that the Nandita Das directorial is struggling to find audience, and the box-office prospects look grim for Kapil Sharma's Zwigato. Taking to Twitter, he said 90 per cent of shows for this movie have been cancelled. “Kapil Sharma starer Film #SharamKaro has got earth-shattering opening of 1-3%. While 90% of shows are cancelled because of no audience. Producers of the film fully deserve this, who tried to make a joker film star."

About Zwigato

Set in Bhubaneshwar, the story revolves around Manas played by Kapil Sharma, and his wife Pratima (Shahana Goswami) and how they keep their body and soul together to pull through the financial crisis. Showing the plight of the migrant couple in the post-Covid era, the film is Nandita Das' thoughtful take on the gig economy.

The slice-of-life film is about an ex-factory floor manager who loses his job during the pandemic. Later, he finds work as a food delivery rider, where he has to contend with the world of ratings and rewards. Kapil is shown as a complete family man. He finds it difficult to spend time with his wife, Shahana. Then, his wife takes up work in order to support their family. He says that the organisation expects him to chase incentives and be a good boy.

