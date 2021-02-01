Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath blessed with baby boy; thank fans for the blessings

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with baby boy

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma welcomed his second baby with wife Ginni Chatrath on Monday. He took to Twitter to announce that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy early morning today (February 1). He tweeted, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil."

Namaskaar 🙏 we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers 🙏 love you all ❤️ginni n kapil 🤗 #gratitude 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

It was just a few days ago that the comedian had confirmed that he and wife Ginni are expecting their second child. In an interactive session '#AskKapil' on Twitter, he revealed the reason behind closing curtains on the most loved comedy show The Kaqpil Sharma Show and confirmed that Ginni is pregannt. A Twitter user asked, "@KapilSharmaK9 sir, show off air kyu kr rhe h #askkapil." Responding to the same, Kapil wrote "Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿 https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Only a small break https://t.co/GAbmq83OQf — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

In December 2019, Kapil and Ginni welcomed their first baby- daughter Anayra. In January last year, the comedian had announced the name of his little angel by sharing adorable photos on Twitter. In one of the images, Kapil was seen holding his daughter and looking at her lovingly. "Meet our piece of heart 'Anayra Sharma' #gratitude," Kapil captioned the image. This was the first time the comedian has shared a photograph of his newborn daughter.

For the unversed, Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away.