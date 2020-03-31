Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests coronavirus positive for the fifth time, doctor says condition 'stable'

In the latest health development of Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has tested coronavirus positive in her fifth test conducted by the doctors on Tuesday. The sample test of the COVID-19 positive patient is conducted after every 48 hours. The singer who is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) returned from London on March 9 later which traveled to Kanpur and Lucknow after which the symptoms of the disease started appearing. The director of the hospital Prof RK Dhiman said that there was no need to worry and her condition is stable. He also said that the reports of her deteriorating health on social media are baseless and false.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the doctor said, "Kanika is doing well as also taking food on time." She came positive for the fourth time on Sunday later which she posted a health update on Instagram which had a picture with a quote saying, "Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life." Captioning the same she wrote, "Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!"

Kanika, who was hospitalized on March 20 after she tested positive for Coronavirus was slammed by the media for attending parties and spreading the virus though none of those who came into contact with her tested positive.

Previously, one of her close relatives who do not wish to be named said, "We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery."