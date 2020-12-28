Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli returns to Mumbai amidst tight security

Actor Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai after spending some time in her hometown, Manali on Sunday. Kangana went to Manali to celebrate her mother's birthday. The actress was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport, accompanied by her sister Rangoli and nephew Prithviraj. High-security personnel was there to look after her security. Her airport look was extremely classy as she wore a grey sweater top with a bow neck and a matching plaid pencil skirt. Kangana threw a grey trenchcoat on her shoulders and added high black boots. She also carried a Christian Dior bag and a white mask to complete the entire look.

Kangana has constantly been in buzz after the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput because of her controversial statements. Earlier, Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that she felt unsafe in the city, which led to a sharp reaction from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. He also challenged her to return to Mumbai. In order to make sure Kangana's safety Central government gave her Y-plus security during her return to Mumbai.

Kangana had an amazing time in Manali with her family. The Manikarnika actress also shared pictures from her hiking adventure.

Kangana also penned a heartfelt poem while her stay at Manali. Check it out here:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently finished shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film is a bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. It will trace the journey of the late leader from the silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree. The actress shared many stills from the shoot of the film and also gave many glimpses of her looks like the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.