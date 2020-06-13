Kangana Ranaut turns hairstylist for sister Rangoli Chandel: My young-gun-murgan ever ready for anything

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANGOLI_R_CHANDEL Kangana Ranaut turns hairstylist for sister Rangoli Chandel

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been spending quality time with sister Rangoli Chandel, her son Prithvi and her family during the lockdown in Manali. The actress flew away to her hometown just before the lockdown was announced that had been bonding with her closed ones over board games, cooking sessions and decorating her sister's new house. Rangoli keeps treating fans with photos and videos of the actress getting involved in different things. She also compliments her for being ready for every challenge. Recently, the Manikarnika actress turned hairstylist for her sister since she desperately needed a haircut.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Rangoli revealed that there is absolutely nothing that Kangana cannot do and flaunted her new haircut. She wrote, "Needed a haircut desperately, I usually get my hair cut and colour done in Mumbai but my young -gun - murgan ever ready for anything and everything came to my rescue as usual...what you all think of my new hair cut."

Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli shared that the actress has played a major role in decorating her new house. She revealed that Kangana took care of everything that will go in the house and also managed to do it along with shooting for her films. She said, "When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don’t like torn ,worn out, vintage ,old looking stuff, I don’t know what I like but I want new things to look new, I remember her face, that’s her style vintage, rustic ,worn out and totally purana looking things .... it was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing."

Rangoli sang praises for Kangana's hard work and said that she made a house into a beautiful home. Sharing photos of the interiors, she thanked Kangana for the beauty.

On the other hand, Kangana has been learning to play the piano as well while at home during the lockdown. The actress revealed that since she is missing going for live music events, she is learning to play herself. She told IANS, "I am a huge fan of classical music, not just Indian classical but I have been travelling across the world also to attend classical concerts. Usually I am the only young person in the audience at such concerts but I never felt discouraged. In fact, I started playing the piano because I miss going for live performances."

On a related note, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her next film, late politician Jayalalithaa's biopic called Thalaivi. It was rumoured that the film will bypass the traditional theatrical release and will go directly to online streaming like Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi. Throwing light on the same, Kangana said that a film like Thalaivi cannot be released on online streaming platforms. She clarified that it will be available on Netflix and Amazon Prime but only after releasing on the big screen.

She told Pinkvilla, "It depends. For example, a film like ‘Thalaivi' just can't release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like ‘Manikarnika' is a digital space film. But yes, films like ‘Panga', ‘Judgementall Hai Kya' also cater to that audience. The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends."

She added, "For 'Thalaivi', it is a bilingual film. As a matter of fact, the film is sold to both Netflix and Amazon in both Hindi and Tamil for around Rs 55 crore."

On the other hand, Kangana is all set to wear the director's hat for her next ambitious project Aparajitha Ayodhya, written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The film will revolve around the famous Ram Mandir case and the actress will direct it. She might not star in it but will also be the producer. Kangana has recently started her own production house called Manikarnika Films.

She confirmed the news by saying, "The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically.”

On the Bollywood front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. She is going to be portraying the role of late politician Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivi. Along with Thalaivi, she also has Tejas in which she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

