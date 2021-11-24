Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'another FIR' with bold pic

FIR was filed against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using derogatory language against Sikh community

Kangana put up a bold picture on Instagram and wrote, "Another day, another FIR"

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to an FIR, which was filed against her in Mumbai for allegedly using derogatory language against the Sikh community. The FIR was lodged at the suburban Khar police station a day after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) submitted a complaint against the actor. On Wednesday, the actress dropped a throwback picture on Instagram describing her mood to the recent FIR. Kangana put up a bold picture on Instagram and wrote, "Another day, another FIR... just in case they come to arrest, mood at home."

Kangana Ranaut is facing this controversy after she put up a post referring to the farmers’ protest as the Khalistani movement. She (34) was booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation was underway.

According to the official, the complainant in the case is Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, a Mumbai-based businessman who was part of a DSGMC delegation that submitted the complaint on Monday. In a statement, Sandhu accused Kangana of making derogatory remarks against his community in a post on Instagram.

After submitting the complaint, the DSGMC delegation, led by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader who is also president of the organisation, had met Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil and top officials of the Mumbai police, and demanded action against Ranaut.

In the complaint, the DSGMC mentioned that Ranaut had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers’ protest (Kisan Morcha) as a "Khalistani" movement and also dubbed the Sikh community as "Khalistani terrorists".

Kangana’s post which led to this controversy read, “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let's not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke niche crush kia tha (The only woman prime minister crushed them under her shoe) No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh ke tukde nahi hone diye (but didn't let the country disintegrate) even after decades of her death aaj bhi uske naam se kaampte hai yeh inko vaisa he guru chahiye (even today, they shiver at her name, they need a guru like her)."