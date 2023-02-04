Saturday, February 04, 2023
     
Kangana Ranaut hails Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, calling them 'divine'

Kangana Ranaut praised Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on social media as they are speculated to marry this weekend.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 04, 2023 0:11 IST
Kangana Ranaut hails Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara
Image Source : INSTA/KANGANARANAUT, SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Kangana Ranaut hails Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot in first week of february. Fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the big-fat bollywood wedding and it is finally happening. The preparations for their wedding have already begun in Jaisalmer. They will have a royal wedding in Suryagarh Palace. Ahead of the wedding, Kangana Ranaut praised the 'Shershaah' couple on social media. 

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account and shared a adorable video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “How delightful is this couple…rarely we see genuine love in movie industry…they look divine together.” 

India Tv - Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUTKangana Ranaut's Instagram story

According to India Today, the couple has opted for Manish Malhotra for their wedding outfit. Kiara has locked in ivory and red colours for the nuptials. On her big day, the bride will most likely be spotted donning a traditional red lehenga to match the wedding's theme. On the other hand, Sidharth will be dressed in an off-white sherwani with a red shafa. 

Meanwhile, the guest list comprises of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani and many more. It is said that around 100-125 guests will attend Sid and Kiara's royal wedding ceremony. 

Earlier, speaking to Radio Fever FM, Sidharth Malhotra was quizzed about his wedding rumours. He blushed and responded, "I am getting married this year." After this, her Mission Majnu co-star Rashmika Mandanna started laughing. 

