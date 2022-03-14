Kangana Ranaut bashes Bollywood's silence on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files: Sadme mein chale gaye hai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KANGANA/TWITTER/TARANADARSH Kangana Ranaut bashes Bollywood's silence on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files

Despite many odds including non-holiday release, limited promotions, limited screen count and big competition from ‘Radhe Shyam’, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s latest release ‘The Kashmir Files’ has emerged as a winner at the box office. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial film is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. Ever since its release, the film has been receiving praises from not just fans but also critics. Houseful theatres and great box office numbers are proof that the film is already a hit. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut in her latest Instagram story has raised a question on the silence of Bollywood on the film.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, the actress shared a note that read, "Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry about #TheKashmirFiles. Not just content even its business is exemplary… Investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year."

She added, "It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6 am shows in multiplexes are full, it’s unbelievable!!! Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai… Not a word sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word. There (their) time is up!"

The Kashmir Files managed to rake in Rs 15.10 crores on Day 3 i.e. Sunday taking its total collection to Rs 27.15 crores. Sharing the collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz."

The film is a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar even praised the same and wrote, "Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher. Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe."

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on 11th March, 2022.

