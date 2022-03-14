Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Box Office: Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' enjoys great weekend while struggle continues for Radhe Shyam

A tough competition is going on between 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Radhe Shyam' on the box office. Both the films were released on last Friday and have attracted the audience towards the theatres not just because of the cast but also a powerful storyline. After months of lockdown, things are finally coming to normal and people are stepping out of their houses to witness the magic of the big screen. The box office figures have also started pouring in raising the excitement of not just the makers but also the fans. Speaking about the first-weekend collection of the two films, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty starrer movie is clearly a winner. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's movie lags behind and struggles to make a place in the hearts of the audience.

A report in Box Office India stated, "The Kashmir Files is set to collect in the 14 crore nett range which would give it a weekend of nearly 26 crore nett with the sort of growth which has never been witnessed before. Generally, the films which grow are restricted to metros and a couple of other centres but here its gone way beyond that."

Speaking about the romantic thriller, the film has no doubt worked wonders in the South but has clearly failed to impress in the North. The movie started slow in terms of collection and has raked in Rs 9 crore in two days. Speaking about the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, Radha Krishna Kumar directorial garnered close to Rs 11 Crore, making the total collection of the film Rs 48.81 Crore.

Taking to Twitter, Taran Adarsh shared the day two collections of 'The Kashmir Files' and wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL, biz more than doubles on Day 2… Registers 139.44% growth, HIGHEST EVER GROWTH [Day 2] *since 2020*... East, West, North, South, #BO is on… This film is UNSTOPPABLE… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: ₹ 12.05 cr. #India biz... FANTASTIC!"

The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and also feature-- Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbali, and Chinmay Mandlekar. It is based on the brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. The project is bankrolled by by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

Coming to 'Radhe Shyam,' it also has Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. The love saga is a story of an expert palmist who can predict everything -- even the minutest details of someone's death.