Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 5 Unknown facts about Mr. Perfectionist that will leave you surprised

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today ie March 14 and wishes from all across the country have been pouring in. The actor stepped into the Bollywood industry at the age of 8 in his uncle Nasir Hussain's film Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973. However, it was only after his tragic romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak that he managed to win the audience's hearts with his acting ability. He is termed as Mr Perfectionist of the industry and works day in and day out to give justice to his roles. This is the reason why his films are a masterpiece that receives love from the masses. Be it Dangal, Gajini, Taare Zameen Par, PK or Lagaan, the actor has turned out to be even better every time he appeared on the silver screen.

Aamir Khan has managed to become one of the most successful as well as an influential actors in the industry, without being stereotyped to a particular genre or a kind of role. If you are a 90s kid, you would have grown up watching Aamir Khan step into the shoes of a comedian, angry young man or a boy next door with ease. Despite the fact that the actor is an open book, he still has a number of things that are still unknown by many people.

On his 57th birthday, here's throwing light at some of his unknown facts that will leave you surprised!

1. Aamir Khan’s father never wanted him to become an actor. After he joined a theatre group called Avantar and worked there for two years, he decided to take up acting as a career. Aamir played the role of an actor, first AD, spotboy and all in his first short film called Paranoia along with his friend Aditya Bhattacharya.

2. The actor actually wanted to be a lawn tennis player and he was actually good in the game when in school. He had even represented his school in lawn tennis in several state level championships and it is believed that Roger Federer is his favourite tennis player.

3. Who isn’t a fan of Aamir Khan’s performance in Bollywood film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak? But the road to make the film what it is wasn’t made of silk. Since the film was made on small budget, Aamir Khan and Raj Zutshi pasted posters of the films on buses and autos in order to promote it. Aamir even used to introduce himself as the hero of the film in the process.

4. Everyone knows that Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan doesn’t attend award shows but there is a reason behind it. Aamir used to love award functions but when he lost the Best Actor award to Sunny Deol in Ghayal in 1990, his perspective towards them changed. Now, Aamir doesn’t believe in the authenticity of the awards except the Oscars.

5. Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao revealed on Karan Johar’s chat show that the actor hates to take a bath and can manage without one for a couple of days. She also stressed that he has an eating disorder in which he either eats a lot or very little.