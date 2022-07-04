Kangana Ranaut appears before Mumbai court in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday appeared before the court of the metropolitan magistrate in suburban Andheri in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar, reports PTI. This is her third appearance before the court after Akhtar had filed the complaint against her in November 2020.

In his complaint, Akhtar (76) had accused Ranaut of making defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which he said had damaged his reputation. Akhtar had claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during the TV interview while referring to a 'coterie' in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in the political drama 'Emergency'. Kangana will essay the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming political drama that she will also produce. The film will reportedly feature the Emergency and Operation Blue Star. The actress would also be directing and producing the film

She also has 'Tejas' where she will be playing an Indian Air Force pilot. Team Tejas had previously announced that the film will be releasing in theatres on Dussehra on 5th October 2022. The story is meant to inspire and make one feel proud of our brave soldiers as they face a number of challenges to keep our country safe.

Kangana had also announced 'Sita: The Incarnation' as her upcoming projects in which she will be seen playing the role of goddess Sita. The upcoming mythological film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and will reportedly be released in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from these, the Dhaakad actress also has, 'Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda' in her kitty. Kangana and producer Kamal Jain will join hands to bring back the franchise, after 2019's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. For the unversed, Didda was Queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice in battle. Her one leg was polio stricken but she was one of the greatest warriors.