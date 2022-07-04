VIRAL VIDEO: Food delivery boy rides horse to drop off orders amidst Mumbai rains, watch here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Representative image

What is more frustrating than being stuck in traffic during rain? Waiting for your food to arrive! Well, breaching the traffic and delivering on time, this food delivery boy broke all norms as he rode a horse to deliver food to customers. Yes, this is exact;y what happened. A food delivery boy was seen riding a horse on Mumbai streets in an attempt to bring food to the customers on time. The video has gone viral on social media.

While some are finding it hilarious, others want this man to receive the 'employee of the year' award. Several are just amused at the sight of the man riding a horse in the middle of a busy street with a food bag hanging on his back.

"#ViralVideo The video has been doing rounds on the social platforms,where a Swiggy delivery boy,who was reportedly got frustrated from the rain in the city and flooded roads skipped his usual ride and took a horse to drop off food orders to the customers," a Twitterati said. another one wrote, "Applause for the dedication of this delivery boy."

A third one noted, "More than the customer enjoying the food, the delivery boy from @swiggy seem to have enjoyed a horse on the rain. #whyshouldonlycustomershavethefun."

Meanwhile, trains and bus services in Mumbai were badly hit on Thursday evening as heavy rains lashed the city. Water-logging was witnessed in several low-lying areas due to the first heavy downpour of the season. Road traffic either slowed down or stopped as several roads were waterlogged in areas like Hindmata, Parel, Kalachowki, Haji Ali, Dockyard Road, Gandhi Market and Bandra.

The movement of local trains, Mumbai's lifeline, was also affected due to waterlogging on tracks, especially between Kurla to Parel section on the Central Railway line and due to some technical glitches on the Western Railway route.