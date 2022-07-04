BTS break up: THIS is real reason of hiatus not rumoured rift among RM, Jin, Suga, JHope, V, Jimin & Jungkook

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FELIX_JSMN BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, JHope, V, Jimin & Jungkook

BTS break-up reason: The surprise announcement of the K-pop superband about BTS taking a break so its members could focus on solo projects stunned fans around the world. It raised many questions about the future of the K-pop boy band. Rumours were rife that things were not well among the septet -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin & Jungkook. Their rumoured rift was assumed to be one of the reasons why the group decided to go on a hiatus. However, if Korean lawmakers are to be believed the group's impending military enlistment was the main reason why it was important for each of the K-pop artists to focus on their individual careers.

Why BTS went on break/ hiatus? What experts believe

“Obviously, there is an imminent military enlistment, so they might have thought it would be good to do something individually before it's too late, and that's why I think military enlistment was the biggest factor,” Associated Press quoted Lee Dong Yeun, a professor. from the Korea National University of Arts as saying.

For Jin and his band mates, waiting for parliament to decide has been hugely stressful and is the main reason they are taking a break from performing, said Yoon Sang-hyun, the lawmaker who proposed the amendment to include three-week training for K-pop stars.

"The members cited exhaustion and the need for rest as the main reason but the real reason was Jin's military service," Yoon told Reuters.

BTS and Korean military service

As per a report in Associated Press, in 2020, at the height of BTS's success, the South Korean government revised the country's military law requiring able-bodied South Korean men to perform approximately two years of military service. The revised law allows top K-pop stars — including Jin, the oldest member of BTS — to defer their military service until they are 30 years old if they have received medals from the government for enhancing the country's cultural reputation and apply for military service. postponement. All members of BTS met the criteria to receive government medals in 2018.

There have been calls, including from South Korea's former Minister of Culture, for an exemption for BTS due to their contributions to the country's international reputation. But critics say such an exemption would bend recruiting rules to favor the privileged.

Jin, 29, is expected to enlist this year unless he receives a waiver.

Impact of BTS announcing the 'hiatus'

HYBE, the company behind the boy septet, denied that the group was taking a hiatus, a word used in a translation of their emotional video announcement. In the days that followed, the members of the band have remained active on social networks, continuing the flow of publications, photos and guarantees that they were not separating.

Despite the immediate shock — HYBE's stock initially fell more than 25% and has yet to fully recover — several factors may affect BTS's future. One is military enlistment for its older members, as well as how committed the group and its devoted fans, known as ARMYs, will remain to social causes.

As the most successful K-pop band to date, with songs like “Dynamite” and “Butter,” BTS has garnered massive attention on social media and with each new music release for years. He recently held several sold-out concerts in the United States, was the first K-pop artist or group to earn a Grammy Award nomination, released an anthology album, “Proof,” and channelled his global influence with a speech at the United Nations. Nations and a visit to the White House to campaign against hate crimes targeting Asians.

Future of BTS

While that clouds what BTS's next steps might be, the K-pop stars have already lined up their individual projects. With Jungkook leading the way, the Korean star released a single with Charlie Puth, whereas J-Hope has released More from his album Jack in the Box.

