Kamal Haasan laments that nobody has made a full-fledged musical in Tamil

Even as he disclosed that one of the biggest hindrances that filmmakers faced while narrating a story were the song sequences that appeared in a film, actor Kamal Haasan on Monday lamented that nobody had made a full-fledged musical in Tamil.

Releasing the audio of director Vishal Venkat's 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal', the music of which has been scored by Radhan, the actor said, "The biggest hindrance we face while narrating a story are the songs. People might get angry with me for saying this.

"Very talented people have taught us how to mix them (songs with the story) and left. Director Balachander would have good songs without it affecting the film," the actor said.

"I think that it is a deal we struck for business and therefore it continues. I'll tell you how songs are. Please don't mistake me. First it was on tape and on records, then it came on disks and now it is available digitally. But yet, we take pictures with the replication of the disc at audio release events. Songs too are like that. It will be there. Why it is there, even we don't know," he said and pointed out that he had been saying this even when he was 19 years old.

"I was waiting for an opportunity for it (songs) to reduce. The numbers have reduced but the songs continue to be there. However, nobody has ever made a full-fledged musical in Tamil and that is the truth," the actor pointed out.

"This is not a challenge to all directors but a pricking reminder, that should prompt directors to make a musical. A good musical must be made in Tamil. It is not easy to make a musical. You need rehearsals. Everybody has to cooperate for rehearsals," Kamal Haasan said.

The event was graced by a number of eminent directors including Vetri Maran, K.S. Ravikumar, Prabhu Solomon and the entire cast and crew of the film.