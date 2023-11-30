Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol REJECTED roles in these blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Aamir Khan

Follow us on Image Source : COLLAGE Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Aamir Khan

Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular chat shows among cinema buffs. Karan Johar's show not only brings together iconic pairs but also is a doorway to Bollywood goss. Kajol and Rani Mukerji are the new pair to grace the 'Koffee' couch. The episode is undoubtedly the most hilarious one this season. Moreover, Kajol shared some surprising details about her choice of films and career. She revealed that she rejected multiple blockbuster films opposite Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan.

During the rapid-fire round when Karan Johar asked Kajol to name the role she turned down that went on to become a huge hit, the actor immediately revealed that she had turned down three big-budget films— Mohra (Akshay Kumar), Dil Toh Pagal Hai (Shah Rukh Khan), and 3 Idiots (Aamir Khan).

When Rani Mukerji couldn't do Aamir Khan's Lagaan

Further, Johar repeated the same question with Rani Mukerji. The actor revealed that she never refused, however, her director blocked her dates not reliving her to Aamir Khan's popular film Lagaan. "So, I did not turn down this role. It was a particular filmmaker who didn't release my dates, and because of this I could not do Lagaan," she said.

As the episode progressed, the trio relived their Kuch Kuch Hota Hai memories. Johar revealed that he wanted his Tina to be perfect. "The funniest thing that happened was I narrated Rani the film when 8 girls had said no and I was like 'Mujhe yeh short skirt pehenke karna padega Tina ka role'. After the narration, she (Rani) said can you come to my room. I had never been invited to a girl’s room," the filmmaker said.

Speaking of Kajol, the actor was last seen in the web series, The Trial. On the other hand, Rani Mukerji last appeared in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

